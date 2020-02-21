For the first time in program history the Pierz Pizzazz danced at Target Center as part of the Class A Dance Team Tournament, Saturday, Feb. 15.
The Pizzazz high kick team was one of 12 teams that advanced to state, and after receiving a score of 504 finished only three points shy of advancing to the finals, and finished in seventh place overall.
The top six scoring teams advance to the finals later in the afternoon, and Pierz finished just behind Holy Family Catholic’s score of 507.
In the end, Lac Qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd came away champions of Class A.
LQPVDB also won the Class A Jazz event.
Sartell-St. Stephen won Class AA high kick, and Eastview/Apple Valley won Class 3A.
In Jazz, Totino Grace won Class AA, while Eastview/Apple Valley won Class 3A.
