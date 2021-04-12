Pitching in softball is key. That goes double for when the previous season was canceled due to pandemic.
Perhaps that is why area softball teams are planning on rolling out a committee of pitchers this season.
For Pierz, veteran senior Emily Sadlovsky will pair with Tori Wagner as the Pioneers’ varsity hurlers.
“Our strength will be our pitching experience,” said Pierz head coach Matt Poepping. “Our goals are to control what we can control and the rest will take care of itself.”
The Royalton Royals will come in inexperienced, as they would have had six seniors a year ago that were starters.
Shelby Hovland will be the Royals’ primary pitcher according to coach Kelly Gotfredson, but Rachel Cekalla and Brooke Wenner are angling as back-ups. Catcher Aubrey Krueger, the Royals’ lone senior, aims to keep the young pitchers in line.
“I am excited to see how these girls handle some of the obstacles they face,” Gotfredson said. “This group of girls are great on and off the field, and very easy to coach. That right there is half the battle.”
In Swanville, the pitching situation is even more up in the air, as would-be starting pitcher Kennedee Chuba suffered a season-ending injury during the basketball season.
To go along with that situation, the Bulldogs’ team is small, which means several players in seventh and eighth grade will potentially have to step into varsity roles, according to head coach Liz Schafer.
“Coming in with such a young team, I think the level of confidence is going to be a weakness for the girls. They’ve been playing really well at practice, but playing in a game is different, especially for many who haven’t played at varsity level before,” Schafer said. “They are hard workers and are versatile players who can play anywhere. With a team our size, that is a strength for sure because we might have to shuffle around at a moment’s notice.”
In Upsala, the trio of Gracie Leners (senior), Emma Kremers (senior) and Isabelle Leners (freshman) will be asked to take the mound for the Cardinals.
Head coach Nick Klug expects that the pitching will be a strength for Upsala.
A couple goals for the Cardinals are pretty simple: “Compete and improve every game,” Klug said.
“Hopefully this season goes uninterrupted and we can get back to some normalcy,” Klug said.
In Holdingford, senior Kendra Gerads will form a dynamic duo on the mound with freshman Maddi Mitchell.
Information about the Little Falls softball team was not received by press time.
With most of the softball games washed out, Thursday, seasons were scheduled to start Friday for Little Falls, who was at Zimmerman, Upsala, who was at home against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa and Swanville, who was set to open up Jennie-O Turkey Store Field against Isle.
Royalton is set to open the season at home against Maple Lake, Monday. Pierz will start the year at home against Foley, Tuesday.
