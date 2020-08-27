As one of the best sports to social distance, the girls tennis season began Tuesday, when Pierz visited Little Falls.
“COVID guidelines have made us more cautious in keeping all the athletes safe while being able to play a sport that these girls love,” said Little Falls head coach Debra Yliniemi-Ahlin. “I told the girls at the first practice last week that we will not take anything for granted and play for our teammates with heart and give each other grace.”
With their top singles player out due to an injury, Little Falls had to shuffle up their lineup, and Pierz took advantage, winning 7-0.
Pierz senior Val Gall topped sophomore Victoria Gottwalt, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 1 singles.
Maddie Andrea earned Pierz another win at No. 2 singles, topping sophomore Ashley Hagen, 6-4, 6-3.
Megan Girtz and Chrissy Schaefer both won in singles for Pierz, as well. They beat Little Falls’ Claire Kimman and Hailey McDuffee in straight sets.
“With no seniors on the team, the Flyers will look to these young ladies to lead the Flyers,” Yliniemi-Ahlin said.
In doubles, Marybeth Tautges and Morgan Pohlkamp topped Little Falls’ Julia Vetsch and Jenna Athmann, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4.
Pierz’ Maddie Gall/Morgan Pohlkamp topped Brenna Magee/Erin McKinley, 6-4, 6-0.
The final doubles match was also won by Pierz, 6-1, 6-1. Rylee Kapsner/Brittney Schommer topped Little Falls’ Karina Welle/Elise Ballou.
“We are a very young, yet very scrappy team,” Yliniemi-Ahlin said. “I am just happy to be out playing tennis and the girls are ecstatic about the opportunity to be with their friends and play tennis competitively.’
Next up for the Flyers is a home match against Mora. Pierz will next play at home against Foley, Monday.
