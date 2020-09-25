The Pierz tennis team earned a 5-2 win at Mora, Sept. 17.

The Pioneers earned most of their points in doubles, where the team of Maddie Gall and Marybeth Tautges led the way No. 1 doubles, 6-0, 6-2.

The No. 2 doubles team of Kenna Otte and Britney Schommer won 7-5, 7-5, while it took No. 3 team Morgan Pohlkamp and Rylee Kapsner three sets to win, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

Pierz did also earn two victories in singles: Val Gall won at No. 1 singles in three sets, 2-6, 6-1, 6-4, and Megan Girtz won at No. 3 singles, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Little Falls was also in action on the road, Sept. 17, as the Flyers traveled to Pine City.

The Dragons steamrolled the Flyers, 7-0.

Each of the Flyers matches ended in straight sets, with the No. 3 doubles team of Jenna Athmann and Hailey McDuffee in the closest match, a 6-2, 6-3 loss.

Both the Pioneers and Flyers will be in action, Monday. The Flyers are at Aitkin, while the Pioneers are home against a strong Pine City team.

The Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Upsala Swanville Area tennis team earned a 6-1 win over St. John’s Prep, Tuesday.

Upsala’s Emily Press won, 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3 singles, while another Upsala player, Zoe Johnson, was the lone Thunder loss in three sets at No. 1 singles.

