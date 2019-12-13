Newly minted Granite Ridge Conference rivals Little Falls and Pierz squared off in Pierz for the first time, Dec. 6 in girls basketball action.

The home court Pioneers worked their way out to a 36-25 lead by halftime on the way to a 56-36 victory.

Eighth grader Kylie Waytashek led the Pioneers with 14 points in the victory. Junior Courtney Strohmeier added 12 points.

Junior Sami Tembreull and sophomore Taylor Swantek each had nine points to lead Little Falls in the loss.

Pierz followed up that victory with another over another new conference foe, after topping Milaca 50-46, Tuesday.

Though the game was tight, Pierz led 21-18 at halftime.

Strohmeier topped Pierz with 13 points, while junior Emily Ann Dehler had 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Flyers went on to fall in another conference matchup, 43-35, at Cathedral, Tuesday.

Junior Taylor Jordan hit five threes on her way to a team-best 20 points in the loss for Little Falls.

The Flyers dropped to 0-4 on the season. Next up is the opening home game of the annual Pine Country Bank Classic at 5:45 p.m., Thursday.

Pierz (3-1) will host Staples Motley, Tuesday.

Flyers fall to Bemidji

The Little Falls boys basketball team was unable to gain any traction in a 76-41 loss at home against Bemidji, Tuesday.

The Flyers shot only 33.3% from the field, including a dismal 4-of-21 from three point range.

Junior Luke Kush led Little Falls with 19 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks in the loss.

The Flyers (0-2) will return to the court for a home holiday invite at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, against Staples Motley.

