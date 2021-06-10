They didn’t go out without a fight.
After trailing much of the game, the Pierz Pioneers rallied for three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and went into the seventh inning with a 5-3 lead against Annandale in the Section 6AA Championship game, Thursday.
However, the Cardinals scored four in the top of the seventh to go ahead 7-5 and held on for a wild win, ending the Pioneers’ season.
Pierz concluded the season with a program record 23 wins.
It was a long road to get to the title game, including a 5-1 win over Sauk Centre, June 3.
Tori Wagner went the distance in the win, allowing only one hit and the one run and striking out nine.
Brenna Dickmann smashed an RBI triple and scored twice. Erika Dickmann had an RBI double.
Pierz’ run continued when the Pioneers edged Holdingford, 8-7, June 4.
Senior Halle Zupan had three hits, including two doubles and drove in three runs for the Pioneers. Junior Kiara Olesch added three runs scored.
On the mound, senior Emily Sadlovsky pitched five innings of relief, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits.
Pierz hit its first speed bump in a 6-4 loss to No. 2 Annandale, Tuesday.
Annandale jumped out to early on, and led by as much as 6-1. The Pioneers came back with three runs in the sixth inning, but couldn’t complete the comeback.
Emma Melby was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs. Emily Ann Dehler had an RBI double. Against Sadlovsky came in relief and pitched five innings, allowing two runs on five hits.
Pierz reclaimed its spot in the title game with 6-3 victory over No. 3 Albany, Tuesday.
Olesch had a pair of hits, scored and drove in two runs. Brenna Dickmann also had two hits and two RBIs. Dehler drove in another run and stole a base.
Sadlovsky pitched the first four innings, and allowed one run on five hits. Wagner finished the final three, allowing two runs on three hits.
Following the loss to the Pioneers, Holdingford was also felled by Osakis, June 4, and thus eliminated from the section tournament.
Prior to the game against Pierz, Holdingford beat Cathedral, 12-2.
Kendra Gerads pitched all seven, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out seven. Brea Worlie was 2-for-3 with two runs, and Maddie Mitchell went 3-for-3.
Holdingford finished the season at 16-7, and graduated three seniors: Gerads, Carissa Stark and Danielle Lyon.
Pierz finished at 23-3 and graduated nine seniors: Madison Gall, Liz Kelash, Erika Dickmann, Tori Wagner, Emily Ann Dehler, Kelsie Cummings, Zupan, Sadlovsky and Melby.
