In the team’s closest game to date, the Pierz Pioneers improved to 4-0 after a 14-6 victory over a gritty Minnewaska team, Oct. 30.
Pierz’ passing attack helped the Pioneers out to an early lead after senior Noah Cekalla found junior Zach Jones for a 25-yard touchdown.
Cekalla tossed a two-point conversion pass to Jeremy Bingesser to make it 8-0.
Minnewaska clawed back in the game with a second quarter touchdown, but the Lakers’ two-point conversion attempt failed, and Pierz remained in the lead.
The score stayed at 8-6 until the fourth quarter, where senior Michael Leidenfrost put the game away with an eight-yard touchdown run.
“We beat a very physical Minnewaska team,” said Pierz head coach Danny Saehr. “We were able to make just enough plays on both sides of the ball.”
Pierz out-gained Minnewaska 223-175, making up most of its damage through the air, where the Pioneers had a 110-41 advantage.
The Pioneers also forced three fumbles, two of which they were able to recover.
Leidenfrost had a tremendous game to lead the Pioneers.
The tailback and linebacker carried the ball 23 times for a team-best 112 yards. He also caught three passes for 43 yards.
Defensively, Leidenfrost had a team-best 13 tackles and recovered one of the two fumbles for Pierz.
Cekalla went 8-for-17 for 110 yards one touchdown and one interception.
Isaac Walcheski also had a strong day on the defensive side of the ball finishing with nine tackles, a fumble recovery and two pass defenses.
Kolten Happke made the one Pierz interception and also had a one catch for 11 yards.
“We were very proud of the teams’ effort,” Saehr said.
