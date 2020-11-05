In the team’s closest game to date, the Pierz Pioneers improved to 4-0 after a 14-6 victory over a gritty Minnewaska team, Oct. 30.

Pierz’ passing attack helped the Pioneers out to an early lead after senior Noah Cekalla found junior Zach Jones for a 25-yard touchdown.

Cekalla tossed a two-point conversion pass to Jeremy Bingesser to make it 8-0.

Minnewaska clawed back in the game with a second quarter touchdown, but the Lakers’ two-point conversion attempt failed, and Pierz remained in the lead.

The score stayed at 8-6 until the fourth quarter, where senior Michael Leidenfrost put the game away with an eight-yard touchdown run.

“We beat a very physical Minnewaska team,” said Pierz head coach Danny Saehr. “We were able to make just enough plays on both sides of the ball.”

Pierz out-gained Minnewaska 223-175, making up most of its damage through the air, where the Pioneers had a 110-41 advantage.

The Pioneers also forced three fumbles, two of which they were able to recover.

Leidenfrost had a tremendous game to lead the Pioneers.

The tailback and linebacker carried the ball 23 times for a team-best 112 yards. He also caught three passes for 43 yards.

Defensively, Leidenfrost had a team-best 13 tackles and recovered one of the two fumbles for Pierz.

Cekalla went 8-for-17 for 110 yards one touchdown and one interception.

Isaac Walcheski also had a strong day on the defensive side of the ball finishing with nine tackles, a fumble recovery and two pass defenses.

Kolten Happke made the one Pierz interception and also had a one catch for 11 yards.

“We were very proud of the teams’ effort,” Saehr said.

Tags

Load comments