After many years in the Central Minnesota Conference, the Pierz boys basketball team is poised to enter its first season in the Granite Ridge Conference.
“We are really looking forward to being in the Granite Ridge Conference this year,” said Pierz head coach Joe Kahl. “The Central Minnesota Conference was very competitive and so is the GRC. There are some really good teams in the new conference and we look forward to playing them.”
Pierz shifts over to the GRC after a 15-11 season a year ago, and a loss in the semifinals of sub-sections.
Kahl said that the Pioneers have begun practice, but with the football season still ongoing, not all of the Pierz roster has been at practices.
“We have the depth to play many guys at the varsity level. It will come down to who wants it more and how mentally tough each player is,” Kahl said.
With that football delay, the first two Pioneers games have been postponed, and Pierz is not scheduled to open the season until a game at Royalton, Friday, Dec. 13.
Miller hopes Flyers improve in year two
After a 10-16 season and a first-round exit from the playoffs a year ago, Nate Miller’s first at the helm of the Little Falls boys basketball team, the Flyers hope to improve upon that season in 2019-20.
“We are excited to get going and continue to get better,” Miller said. “The guys have worked extremely hard and are continuing to learn from one another.”
Miller, a Little Falls Athletic Hall of Famer and former Holdingford coach, said that seniors Alex Gwost and Travis Wenzel along with junior Luke Kush will be leaned on for leadership.
“We will look to them to be the consistent leaders that will help us be successful,” Miller said.
Miller believes the Flyers’ quest to improve begins with being more consistent.
“We hope to be more consistent from game to game,” Miller said. “We have a good group of players who work extremely hard. It is our expectation we compete physically every night and work hard.”
Miller said that the team should have a number of shooters, but also lack varsity experience.
Little Falls opens its season with a game at Pequot Lakes, Tuesday.
