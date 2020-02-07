Pierz’ boys basketball team earned a pair of Granite Ridge Conference wins, including a 58-49 win at rival Little Falls, Jan. 31, to improve the team’s win streak to six games.
The Pioneers trailed early on in the contest with the Flyers, who held a 30-23 lead over the Pioneers at halftime.
However, a strong second-half run facilitated by senior point guard Peter Schommer gave the Pioneers the lead, and eventually, a win.
Each team led by as much as 11, but the game was mostly played within single digits.
Schommer notched a team-best 18 points, including perfect nights from beyond the arc and at the free throw line to lead Pierz. Juniors Michael Leidenfrost (14 points) and Jonah Prokott (12 points) were also in double figures for Pierz.
Senior Alex Gwost led the Flyers in the loss with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Fellow senior Travis Wenzel added 12 points.
The game was the second half of a girls/boys double header.
In the first half of that, Pierz also emerged victorious, downing Little Falls, 54-24,
The Flyers kept the game closer in the first half, and trailed, 23-14, at the break.
However, the Pioneers really opened up their offense in the second half, outscoring Little Falls 31-10 in the second half to put away the game.
Eighth grader Kylie Waytashek and senior Mariah Olesch tied for the team lead with 13 points each. Junior Courtney Strohmeier added 12 points.
Senior Kaleese Kuchinski-Helgeson and junior Sami Tembreull led the Flyers with six points each.
The contest for the girls was the middle game of three Granite Ridge Conference games.
Prior to the win over Little Falls, the Pioneer girls were bested, 60-40, by Zimmerman, Jan. 30.
Emily Ann Dehler and Waytashek each had nine points to lead Pierz.
Following the win over the Flyers, Pierz topped Mora, 58-45, Tuesday.
Waytashek again had a strong game with a team-best 20 points. Strohmeier added 13 points, and Olesch had 10.
Little Falls’ games prior and after the loss to Pierz were also both losses.
First, the Flyers fell, 41-23, to Foley, Jan. 30.
Junior Taylor Jordan led the Flyers with 15 points, including 10 of the Flyers’ 14 first-half points.
The loss after the Pierz game was a 58-25 loss to Zimmerman at home, Tuesday.
In that one, it was again Jordan with a team-best 13 points, including 10 of 18 of the Flyers’ first half points.
The win over Little Falls was the Pierz boys basketball team’s fifth straight, and their sixth straight was a 65-46 win over Foley, Tuesday.
In that win, Pierz was led by Schommer and Prokott, who each had 12 points.
Prior to the Pierz loss, Little Falls fell, 60-42, to Fergus Falls, Jan. 30.
Gwost led the Flyers with 19 points in that loss.
Following the loss to Pierz, Little Falls fell, 74-59, to Rocori, Tuesday.
Again Gwost was the Flyers’ leader with 21 points, six rebounds and four assists.
The Pierz boys basketball team (14-4) is next at Albany, Tuesday. The Pioneer girls team (12-8) will be at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, Monday.
Little Falls’ boys basketball team (6-10) will host Mora, Tuesday, while the Flyers girls (2-17) are at Sartell-St. Stephen, Tuesday.
