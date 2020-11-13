The Pierz girls volleyball team earned a key Granite Ridge Conference win with a five-set victory over Milaca, Tuesday.
The Pioneers lost the first set 25-23, but bounced back with wins in the next two sets, 25-19 and 25-17. Milaca extended the game with another close fourth set, 25-23. However, Pierz closed out the match strong with a 15-7 win in the fifth.
The win improved the Pioneers to 3-4 on the season.
Brekanda Lashinski led the way offensively with 13 kills. She also added five blocks. Senior Courtney Strohmeier had a team-best nine blocks. Fellow senior Emily Sadlovsky had a team-high 27 digs.
Another strong performer was Ashley Kimman, who finished with 10 kills, 15 digs and went 18-of-19 serving with a pair of aces. Maddie Poster was 16-of-16 on serves, and had a team-high 14 set-assists.
In other GRC action, the Little Falls Flyers split in a pair of conference matches.
First, the Flyers swept that same Milaca team, 3-0, Nov. 5.
The Flyers won 25-23 in a close first set, but took over the match with 25-12 and 25-16 wins in the next two sets to complete the sweep.
Senior Ellie Skeesick had a team and season-best 14 kills. Another senior, Sami Tembreull had a strong game with four aces and 12 digs, both team bests.
Taylor Jordan had 37 set-assists.
The Flyers followed up the win with a five-set loss to Foley, Tuesday.
Foley won the first set 25-21, but the Flyers took set two, 25-11. Foley returned the favor, 25-11, in the third, but the Flyers forced a fifth set with a 25-18 win in set four. The Falcons won 15-9 in the fifth set to force only the second loss for the Flyers this season, both to Foley.
Senior Kerstin Knopik led the way for the Flyers with 14 kills and four total blocks. Jordan added 39 set-assists libero Emma Holey had a team-best 26 digs. Jayden Spillum added a key 11 kills and two aces.
