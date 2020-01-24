The Pierz boys basketball team hosted an area, non-conference foe in Upsala, Tuesday.
The Pioneers showed the home crowd what they were made of in an 80-49 drubbing.
The game was not always a blowout, the Pioneers led the Cardinals only, 31-27 at halftime.
However, Pierz jetted away in the second half on the back of a 20-point effort from senior Peter Schommer.
Brandon Stuckmayer, senior, added 17 points for the Pioneers in the victory, while junior Michael Leidenfrost scored 11.
Pierz also took on Pequot Lakes at home in the MAC, Monday. The Pioneers defeated the Patriots in dramatic fashion, winning 77-72 in double overtime.
The Pioneers led 34-26 at halftime, but Pequot made a second half rally to force extra time.
Both teams’ defense buckled down in the first OT period, and the game went on to a second overtime.
In the second overtime, Pierz finally overtook the Patriots to earn the five-point win.
Junior Jonah Prokott returned from sitting out to score a team-best 21 points and grab a team-high 13 rebounds.
Stuckmayer scored 15, while Leidenfrost (11) and Schommer (10) were also in double digits for the Pioneers.
The only other area team to play prior to the storm and Tuesday’s games were Swanville, who lost, 71-53, to Braham, Jan. 16.
Senior Jackson Thieschafer led the way in the loss for Swanville with 16 points, while junior Haden Chuba added 14 points.
Also in action Tuesday were Little Falls, who was bested by St. Cloud Apollo, 70-51.
Little Falls led by as much as five in the game, but trailed by as much as 23 before settling to a 19-point loss to the currently second-place team in Section 8-2A.
Sophomore Zach Gwost led the Flyers with 14 points. Junior Luke Kush added 12 points and six rebounds, while senior Travis Wenzel notched 11 points.
Up next for the Flyer boys (4-6) is a Granite Ridge Conference matchup at Foley, Tuesday.
Pierz (10-4) will host Zimmerman in a GRC game, Tuesday.
Swanville (3-9) is set to travel to play Bertha-Hewitt, Tuesday. Finally, Upsala (6-8) will be at West Central Area, Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.