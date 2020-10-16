The Pierz girls tennis team was bested, 6-1, by No. 2 seeded New London-Spicer in the Section 5A Championship game, Tuesday.
The lone victory for the Pioneers came at No. 3 doubles, where the team of Morgan Pohlkamp and Rylee Kapsner won 7-5, 6-4.
The closest match of the evening was at No. 1 doubles, where the Pierz team of Marybeth Tautges and Maddie Gall fell in three sets, 6-2, 2-6, 5-7.
In other tennis action, Little Falls closed out its season with a 5-2 loss against Detroit Lakes, Oct. 8.
Little Falls’ two victories came at No. 4 singles and No. 3 doubles.
Claire Kimman pulled out a three-set victory in the singles win, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, while the team of Alexis Nelson and Hailey McDuffee won in doubles, 4-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-2.
The Flyers took tight losses, both in three sets, at No. 1 singles (Beth Ahlin) and No. 1 doubles (Julia Vetch/Jenna Athmann).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.