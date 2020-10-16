The Pierz girls tennis team was bested, 6-1, by No. 2 seeded New London-Spicer in the Section 5A Championship game, Tuesday.

The lone victory for the Pioneers came at No. 3 doubles, where the team of Morgan Pohlkamp and Rylee Kapsner won 7-5, 6-4.

The closest match of the evening was at No. 1 doubles, where the Pierz team of Marybeth Tautges and Maddie Gall fell in three sets, 6-2, 2-6, 5-7.

In other tennis action, Little Falls closed out its season with a 5-2 loss against Detroit Lakes, Oct. 8.

Little Falls’ two victories came at No. 4 singles and No. 3 doubles.

Claire Kimman pulled out a three-set victory in the singles win, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, while the team of Alexis Nelson and Hailey McDuffee won in doubles, 4-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-2.

The Flyers took tight losses, both in three sets, at No. 1 singles (Beth Ahlin) and No. 1 doubles (Julia Vetch/Jenna Athmann).

Tags

Load comments