Pierz’ boys basketball team swept a pair of opponents at the Aitkin Holiday Tournament, Dec. 27-28, 2019.
The Pioneers began with a 91-84 win over Greenway, Dec. 27, 2019. They followed that win with a 55-47 victory over host Aitkin, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.
In the victory over Greenway, junior Jonah Prokott led the Pioneers with 29 points. Seniors Peter Schommer and Cody Kimman each had 16 points to help Pierz win.
The Pioneers led 45-26 at halftime, and withstood a late surge from Greenway to earn the win.
Prokott continued his strong play with a team-best 24 points to go with 10 rebounds in the win over Aitkin, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. Schommer added 10 points. Pierz led by nine at the break, and nearly matched pace with the Gobblers in the second half.
Pierz (4-2) are next scheduled to host Granite Ridge rival, Little Falls, Monday, a game that is rescheduled from early in the season.
Royals drop three
at Cathedral Classic
The Royalton boys basketball team was unable to earn a win at the Cathedral Classic, Dec. 26-28, 2019.
In game one, a slow first half led to a 52-38 loss against Breck, Dec. 26, 2019.
The Royals were only able to score eight points in the first half, and trailed by 22 at the break.
Ethan Walcheski, a senior, scored a team-best 12 points in the loss, while Tristan Pekula had a double-double with 11 points and 11 boards.
The second game of the Classic was much more competitive for the Royals, who fell, 53-47, to Milaca.
Brady Brezinka led Royalton with 20 points in the game. Walcheski added 11 points and eight rebounds.
Finally, Moose Lake-Willow River topped the Royals, 64-36, Saturday, Dec. 28m 2918.
Pekula was the leading scorer for the Royals with 15 points to go with 15 rebounds.
Royalton (2-6) is set for home games against Osakis, Tuesday, and Paynesville, Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.