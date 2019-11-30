It took another come from behind effort, but the Pierz Pioneers football team completed it and won a third state title in five years.
After trailing at several points in the game to the Dassel-Cokato Chargers, including 27-22 with less than four minutes to go in the game, Pierz drove down and scored on a Matthias Algarin touchdown run to win 28-27.
Algarin scored three times, and finished with 199 total yards, 165 on the ground on 22 carries and two grabs for 44 yards.
One of those catches was with less than a minute to go in the fourth quarter to set the Pioneers up for the game-winning touchdown.
Pierz notched a come-from-behind win, scoring with 1:19 left, to beat Jackson County Central, 20-14, in the state semifinals, Nov. 16.
The Pioneers allowed Dassel-Cokato to score twice on fourth down in the first half, and trailed 21-14 at halftime.
A Michael Leidenfrost touchdown on the first drive of the third quarter, paired with a Leidenfrost two-point conversion run, was key for Pierz.
Leidenfrost, a junior, had a big day, rushing for 101 yards and the third quarter score. He also led the Pierz defense with nine tackles.
Senior Preston Veith had a big sack late in the game.
Pierz also won state titles in 2004, 2015 and 2017.
