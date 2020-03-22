While the track season is on hiatus due to COVID-19, head coach Craig Johnshoy of the Pierz track and field team is still looking forward to a senior-heavy track team.
“We have an excellent group of seniors returning and high expectations individually and as a team,” Johnshoy said.
He is especially excited about the boys team, which has eight seniors that helped the Pioneers to win the conference, sub-section, section and placed third at the state meet.
“On the boys’ side we have eight returning seniors that have a lot of ‘Big Meet’ experience,” Johnshoy said.
One of those seniors is Matthias Algarin, who won a state title in the triple jump, and placed in the long jump, 100 and 200 meter dashes at state.
He also won all four of those events at the Section 5A Meet.
Other seniors hoping to compete include Carter Moulzolf a 300 hurdle participant at state, and a sprinter and high jumper; Cole Andres, distance; Zach Traut, Will Reed and Tyler Corriveau, throwers; Jaden Hennen and Alex Gottwalt, middle dstance.
The girls team has five strong seniors, including four returners.
Brenna Andres and Kalli Gross are middle distance runners, Jayden Smieja, a sprinter and long jumper, Katelyn Smude, sprints, Katie Schaefer, hurdles and throws.
Mariah Olesch also joins the throwing team.
“You can see with just the seniors on both teams we will cover quite a few events,” Johnshoy said. “That is why I am expecting great things from the seniors this season. We have a great bunch of younger kids this year as well and I am looking forward to having a great season and working with all of these awesome athletes.”
Pierz is also moving into a new conference, as the team move from the Central Minnesota Conference to the Granite Ridge Conference.
“That will be new for us although we have competed against most of those schools in the past,” Johnshoy said.
Pierz also moves from Class AA back to Class A in true team.
“I am very excited to be back in Class A again for True-Team. I feel that both teams have a shot to win the True-Team section title,” Johnshoy said.
He also said he just hopes that the Pioneers do get to have a track season.
