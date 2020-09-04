The Pierz and Little Falls tennis teams squared off for the second time this season, but this time in Pierz, Thursday, Aug. 27.
Pierz again was the victor, but instead of a 7-0 shutout, the Pioneers bested the Flyers, 5-2.
Pierz swept the doubles matches, as Kenna Otte and Maddie Gall beat the Flyers’ Jenna Athmann/Hailey McDuffee, 6-2, 7-5 in the closest of the three doubles matches at No. 1 doubles.
The Pierz teams of Marybeth Tautges/Morgan Pohlkamp and Rylee Kapsner/Brittney Schommer also won.
At No. 1 singles, Pierz’ Val Gall dispatched the Flyers’ Tori Gottwalt, 6-1, 6-1.
Pierz’ fifth win was at No. 2 singles where Maddie Andrea topped Julia Vetch, 6-1, 6-1.
Little Falls’ two wins came at No. 3 and No. 4 singles.
Sophomore Ashley Hagen won at No. 3 singles, beating Pierz’ Megan Girtz, 6-3, 6-4. Claire Kimman also earned a win for the Flyers with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 victory over Chrissy Schaefer in the best match of the day at No. 4 singles.
Following the win, Pierz went on to take on Foley, and were shutout by the Falcons, 7-0, Monday.
Pierz’ closest match was at No. 1 doubles, where the team of Maddie Gall and Morgan Pohlkamp won the second set 6-4, but fell 4-6 and 1-6 in the first and third sets.
Maddie Andrea also played tough at No. 3 singles, losing 4-6, 6-7 (3-6).
Little Falls followed the loss to Pierz with another 5-2 loss at home against Mora, Monday.
The Flyers’ two wins again came at three and four singles.
Hagen earned a 6-2, 5-7, 6-1 win in a challenging match at No. 3 singles.
Kimman earned a straight set victory, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) at No. 4 singles for the Flyers.
LPGE/USA co-op wins
opening match
The girls tennis co-op of Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Upsala Swanville Area kicked off the season with a 5-2 victory over Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Tuesday.
Three tennis players are from Upsala on the team this year in sophomore Zoe Johnson, junior Emily Press and seventh grader Vicky Wiechmann.
Johnson played at No. 1 singles for the Thunder and earned a 6-1, 6-0 victory to help LPGE/USA to the win.
Press played at No. 3 singles for the Thunder and earned a victory as well, winning 6-0, 6-1.
Next up for the Thunder is a match at Staples-Motley, Tuesday.
