Despite returning all its pitching, including junior ace Emily Sadlovsky, the Pierz softball has a bit of a learning curve.
The Pioneers lost six starters from a year ago.
“We lost a big senior class last year,” said Pierz head coach Matt Poepping “We return all of our pitching and two other regular starters.”
Pierz has three seniors on the roster, including second baseman last year, Amaya Rocheleau, and starting outfielder, Emily Burggraff. Senior Anna Taylor will also provide pitching and infield work.
Beyond that it will be juniors, sophomores and freshmen asked to fill in.
“We have many young players that we hope to fill the roles of our seniors that departed last year,” Poepping said.
Poepping expects pitching defense and base running to be strengths for the Pioneers, while the inexperience could be a weakness at least at the start.
Pierz moves into the Granite Ridge Conference this season, and Poepping expects Albany, Cathedral, Zimmerman and Mora to be strong in the GRC, while he said Annandale will again be the team to beat in the section.
“We plan on building on our productive summer season,” Poepping said. “Control what we can control and everything else will fall in place.”
The earliest date on the roster that Pierz could play (assuming gathering restrictions are lifted) would be a home game against St. Cloud Cathedral, Tuesday, May 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.