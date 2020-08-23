The biggest change for the Pierz girls tennis team will be the schedule.
“The schedule has gone from 16 matches of mostly tris and quads to 11 duals. That is a change the girls will really notice,” said Pioneers head coach Sandy Tautges. “They are used to playing two and three matches a day and sometimes two to three times a week, now they will only play twice a week and only one match a day.”
Aside from the schedule, other changes due to COVID-19 include having hand sanitizer stations, more social distancing and pre-screening health questions.
“The changes will be adjustments we will need to make, but we are excited that we are at least playing,” Tautges said. “Being an outside sport and having the ability to social distance has allowed the girls to keep playing.”
Val Gall will be the No. 1 singles player according to Tautges, while Maddie Gall will also be expected to be a leader for Pierz.
Others that will compete on varsity according to Tautges: Kaylee Becker, Maraya Boser, Courtney Krill, Marybeth Tautges, Halle Zupan, Maddie Andrea, Megan Girtz, Rylee Kapsner, Morgan Pohlkamp, Chrissy Schafer, Summer Woitalla, Kenna Otte and Brittney Schommer.
Several other girls have joined the team for the first time including Alissa Girtz, Emily Herold, Khloe Kapsner, Emily Sadlovsky and Alyssa Sadlovsky.
“We have a lot of returning players this year, that always helps a team when playing individuals from prior years. It will also help us out in the postseason. The girls have been there before and know what it feels like,” Tautges said.
Tautges believes that the conference will be competitive.
“We are hoping to be battling for the number one spot. Pine City will be a tough opponent, but I like our matchup with them,” Tautges said. “We are excited with our numbers this year. It really helps the girls to get more competitive in practice because you have others pushing you for varsity spots. In the long run those are the things that are going to help a team claim the number one spot in conference.”
