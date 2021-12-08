Morrison County foes Pierz and Swanville faced off in a non-conference battle on the hardwood, Monday, with the Pioneer boys coming away with a 55-50 victory.
The home Bulldogs couldn’t overcome a hot shooting night by Pierz. The Pioneers went 17-of-36 (47%) from the floor, which included draining 8-of-18 3-pointers. On the other side, Swanville struggled to take advantage of its extra opportunities on the offensive end. It shot 16-of-62 (26%) from the field, and was 4-for-29 (14%) from beyond the arc.
Zach Jones hit 60% of his field goals on the evening, including 3-of-6 from distance, to lead the Pioneers with 20 points. Freshman Noah Oberfeld made his presence felt as well, hitting 4-of-9 from 3-point land to finish the night with 12 points. Kirby Fischer added 11 to the effort, giving Pierz three players in double figures.
The Bulldogs were led by a 20-point effort from Lucas Miller that included four treys. He finished with six rebounds and three steals to add to the home squad’s performance.
Senior Nicholas Mettler nearly tallied a double-double, but had to settle for 12 points and nine boards on the evening. Parker Schultz was formidable on the glass as well, pulling down eight rebounds.
Monday’s win came after a convincing, 71-26, non-conference win over Holdingford in Pierz, Dec. 2, to open the season.
Pierz (2-0 overall, 0-0 Granite Ridge Conference) is in action at 7:15 Friday in Royalton.
The loss came after a convincing win for Swanville in its season-opener, Dec. 3, against Onamia.
The Bulldogs were dominant from start to finish, ending the night with a 63-19 non-conference win.
Mettler put forth a stellar performance in the paint, going 12-of-18 from the floor en route to a 29-point performance to which he added nine rebounds. Miller connected from long range three times and tallied 17 points to go with four steals.
Swanville improved to 2-1 overall Tuesday, with a 78-74 non-conference win against Parkers Prairie.
The Bulldogs were 23-for-53 from the floor, making more than half of their shots from inside the arc.
Mettler stuffed the stat sheet with 24 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. Miller added 21 points and four assists with Schultz getting into double figures with 13 points. Alex Kraker added eight points and a team-high five dimes, with Denton Schmidt scoring eight points with four helpers.
The Bulldogs (2-1 overall, 0-0 Prairie Conference) open up league play at 7:15 p.m. Friday against arch-rival Upsala on the road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.