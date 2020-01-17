Both the Royalton and Pierz boys basketball teams faced a common foe in the Holdingford Huskers recently.
For the Pioneers, they hosted their former conference rival, Jan. 10, and beat the Huskers, 63-38.
Pierz had a steady first half, and led, 34-22, at halftime, before the Pioneers really stepped it up in the second half.
Senior Peter Schommer scored a team-best 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Junior Ryan Stuckmayer added 15 points, including four threes.
Senior Jake Ethen paced the Huskers with 15 points in the loss.
The Huskers then went on the road to play at Royalton, Tuesday.
Holdingford’s defense was on display, as the Huskers held on for a 40-34 win. They led 22-19 at halftime, and held the Royals to 15 second-half points.
Holdingford had held Royalton to nine points until Tristan Pekula hit a pair of threes in the final minute, including one at the buzzer to improve the Royalton total.
Junior Grayson Suska led the Royals with 11 points in the loss, while Holdingford was led by senior Braden Bomgaars 13 points.
Prior to the loss to the Huskers, Royalton also fell at home against Paynesville, 50-42, Jan. 9.
Brady Brezinka led Royalton in the loss with 15 points, while senior Ethan Walcheski added 14.
Royalton (2-8) has lost seven straight, and next on the schedule is a home game against Foley, Tuesday.
Prior to the game with Holdingford, the Pierz boys were bested, 73-58, by St. Cloud Catherdral.
The Crusaders led by only four, 35-31, at halftime, but pulled away in the second half.
Junior Michael Leidenfrost had a team-best 12 points, while Schommer and Brandon Stuckmayer each had 11.
Pierz’ final game of the week was a 72-48 loss at home against Mora, Tuesday.
Ryan Stuckmayer and Schommer each had 11 points in the loss.
Pierz (8-4) will be at home against Pequot Lakes, Monday.
Holdingford also lost, 53-32, at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, Jan. 9.
The Huskers (4-5) are set to travel to St. John’s Prep, Tuesday.
