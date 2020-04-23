One of the most highly successful and decorated athletes in Pierz history has moved back to the area.
After more than four decades away from the area, John Perleberg and his wife, Tamra, moved back to Pierz in February after Tamra got a job working with Crow Wing County land services. Perleberg is a senior territory manager for Moen Incoporated.
Perleberg grew up on a small dairy farm just west of Pierz, where parents Leo and Maryann kept him working on the farm in his earliest years.
It wasn’t until his sophomore year that he got recruited to run track and cross-country.
“One day we did these Presidential Physical Fitness things, and one of them was the mile, and I beat some of the cross country kids by more than a quarter mile,” Perleberg recalled recently. “Rey Zimney and Larry Hoff drove out to our dairy farm, sat my mom and dad down, and said, ‘John needs to come run.’”
“My dad asked, ‘Who’s going to milk the cows?’ My mom said, ‘Leo, you teach me to milk the cows, because John needs to run,’” Perleberg said. “If it wasn’t for my mother, I wouldn’t have had any of the life or experiences that I’ve had to date.”
Although he doesn’t really recall the story, Zimney, who just retired as the cross -country coach last fall after more than 40 years on the job, does remember Perleberg.
“I don’t recall the circumstances for sure that led to John coming out for cross-country. I seem to recall that I was told by the phy ed teachers that this Perleberg kid was really a good runner, and that I should try to get him out for cross-country,” Zimney said. “He lived on a farm at the time so I may have had a little chat with his dad about joining the team, but to be honest, I really don’t recall.”
Zimney said that he began the cross-country team in Pierz in 1973, and a year prior to Perleberg joining the team, cross-country went to state, becoming the first in Pierz’ history to make a state tournament.
In his first season as a sophomore, Perleberg and the cross-country team narrowly missed a trip to state, but won seven meets, and Perleberg finished in the top 10 in nearly every meet.
With everyone returning in 1978, both Perleberg and Zimney expected big things.
Perleberg was the No. 1 runner for the Pioneers, and formed a tandem with senior Greg Faust that both placed in the top five 10 separate times. Pierz qualified for state for the second time,and Perleberg led the way at state, placing eighth and earning all-state honors.
He said that Faust was a great teammate, who really taught him a lot.
“We trained together during the summer and he pushed me during practices. Greg and Rey taught me running strategies as well as motivated me to train harder and smarter,”
In 1979, as a senior, Pierz’ team had graduated six runners, but Perleberg had a great season as an individual. It really kicked off after he finished second by five seconds in the Princeton Invite (now the Milaca Mega Meet).
“John never lost another meet that year. He won the last seven races of the year including the conference, District, Regional, and State Meets,” Zimney said.
He bested the runner from Rochester Lourdes who beat him in Princeton by three seconds at state, scoring a winning time of 15:50 to become the first invidiual state champion in Pierz history in any sport.
Zimney recalls that Perleberg was a great kid to coach.
“John was a joy to coach. He was a great competitor who always gave his best effort at the meets, but at the same time he really enjoyed the sport of cross-country and fooling around with his teammates,” Zimney said. “He never got a big head with all his success and had a lot of good friends from the other teams we ran against.”
Perleberg also had a successful track season, finishing as a state runner-up in both the 1600 meter relay and the 3200 meters.
He still holds the school records in the 5K for cross-country and in the 3200 meters in track.
For these accomplishments, he was inducted into the inaugural class of the Pierz Hall of Fame.
It stands as one of Perleberg’s favorite accomplishments.
“Being put into the Pierz Hall of Fame is probably the best or most honorable thing that has ever happened to me,” Perleberg said.
Following high school, Perleberg got a full-ride scholarship to run cross-country and track at St. Cloud State University.
At SCSU, Perleberg went to Nationals five times in the two sports, including a second place finish at the Division II Nationals.
Following high school, he ran in a national competition in Seattle. The town raised the money for him to get there.
As one of three runners from Minnesota, he finished 17th out of 150 runners.
Perleberg said that being back in Pierz really makes him happy.
“I really love being back, and I love the community,” Perleberg said. “I love being able to see my friends. Everyone knows me, and I know everyone.”
“I really want to give back to the community, because they did so much for me during high school,” Perleberg said.
In fact, that was his final career goal — to return home.
“When I left, my goal was to always move back to the community at some point,” Perleberg said.
Mission accomplished.
