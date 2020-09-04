The cross-country season got under way for area teams as the Pierz Pioneers traveled to take on the Little Falls Flyers at a course made up on the Belle Prairie Athletic Complex in Little Falls, Thursday, Aug. 27.
The race was just a dual, and was timed old school, without chips.
Thirty-eight racers competed in all, 20 in the boys race and 18 in the girls, with Little Falls coming out on top in each race.
In the boys race, the Class AA Flyers dominated the Class A Pioneers, tallying 17 place points from their top five runners. The top five Pierz runners totaled 46.
Little Falls had four of the top five runners, including senior Jackson Grant, who finished first in 19:36.
Wyatt Baum of the Flyers and Connor Grant finished second and third with times of 19:45 and 20:02, respectively.
Pierz’ top finisher was fourth place Ethan Kowalzcyk, with 20:07.
Clive Ingemansen and Benjamin Knopik were fifth and sixth for Little Falls. Pierz’ next finisher was Gunther Dodge, who took ninth place.
On the girls side, senior Courtney Loeffler paced the Flyers with a top finish of 22:40. It led to a Little Falls total of 23, while Pierz finished with a total of 36.
Loeffler bested Pierz’ top runner, Katie Leidenfrost by 22 seconds. Leidenfrost came in second place with a time of 23:02.
Third and fourth place went to Flyers Abby Borash (23:11) and Grace LeClair (23:32).
Pierz’ Chloe Lochner and Carissa Andres were fifth and sixth place, respectively.
Little Falls hosted another race at the Little Falls Golf Course, Thursday, but results were not available by press time. Pierz raced in Foley, Thursday, but results from that race were also not available in time.
Both Little Falls and Pierz will compete again at the Little Falls Golf Course, Tuesday, Sept. 15.
