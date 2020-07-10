The Pierz and Royalton Babe Ruth 18U baseball teams squared off in Pierz, Monday.

Thanks to a two-run homer by Jeremy Bingesser, Pierz earned a 4-1 victory over Royalton.

Peter Schommer earned the win on the mound for Pierz, pitching three scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out two. He also rapped a double.

Brandon Stuckmayer had a multi-hit game, including a double and an RBI.

Rylee Rauch drove in the other Pierz run with a sacrifice fly.

Royalton was led by Grayson Suska and Zach Leibold, who each had a hit in the loss. Leibold also took the loss on the mound.

