Pierz Middle School was host to the Granite Ridge Conference Dance Meet, Jan. 9, as seven teams traveled to compete in both jazz and high kick.
First up was the jazz competition, where the Pierz Pizzazz team finished in third place behind No. 1 Cathedral and runner-up Zimmerman after they scored 291/500.
Next at the meet was the high kick portion, which contained more teams, including the Little Falls Lindys.
Again Cathedral was the winner, with Zimmerman as runner-up, while Albany and Pierz tied for third place, but a single rank point pushed the Pawettes passed the Pizzazz.
Pierz’ score in high kick was 311/500.
Pierz’ JV jazz finished fourth, and JV kick took second place.
Little Falls placed sixth out of seven teams in the varsity high kick competition.
“For a first year team we went from starting at a B-squad level, and are securely at a varsity level, even if it as the lower end,” said Little Falls head coach Jeannie Rudbeck.
Following the competition, members of the All-Granite Ridge Conference Teams were announced.
Area girls on the jazz all-conference team were Brekanda Lashinski, Jayden Smieja and Amber Wunderlich of Pierz.
Area girls on the high kick all-conference team included: Leah Josephson, Little Falls, Claire Riedeman and Smieja, Pierz.
Saturday, Jan. 11, the Pizzazz also competed, this time at Belle Plaine.
Pierz came in fifth place with a score of 312/500 in varsity high kick, while JV also took fifth place. The JV Jazz team finished in seventh place.
Pierz will be at Mounds View, Saturday, Jan. 25, and then at the section meet in Wadena, Saturday, Feb. 1. Little Falls is next at its section meet in Monticello, Saturday, Feb. 1.
