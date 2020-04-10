Kolton Eischens, a two-time All-American for the St. Cloud State University wrestling team, was well on his way to a third when the NCAA Division II Wrestling Tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eischens and eight teammates qualified for Nationals after the Huskies won the Region 5 title. They had practiced Thursday morning, March 12, and went back to the hotel before the competition was set to begin the next day.
However, that afternoon SCSU coach got word that the NCAA had canceled all winter championships.
“It was kind of tough,” Eischens said. “At first you’re kind of mad, and you’re kind of sad, but then we all just kind of leaned on each other.”
The next day the NCAA ruled that spring sports will gain another year of eligibility, but not winter sports.
“Nobody really knows what is going on with this stuff and we hope that they’ll make it right, whether it is the NCAA giving eligibility back or the school does something about eligibility,” Eischens said.
However, Eischens said that after talking to his coach, he said that coaches are pressuring the NCAA to try and gain at least a semester of eligibility back for winter athletes.
“I’m not quite ready to call it, and I’ve been talking to coach, and there is a lot backlash at the NCAA by big time, Division I wrestling and basketball coaches, to get even a semester back,” Eischens said.
“If they gave us just one semester back, we could train with the team, and take one semester of classes and compete.”
And at this point, Eischens is open to returning.
“At first once we found out, I was more mad about the situation,” Eischens said. “Now that I’ve lost a little sleep over it, I think it would be dumb not to come back and give it a whirl again.”
However, if it is the end, Eischens said he feels worse for his teammates than for himself.
“I feel for the other two seniors even more than I do for myself, because they both put in a ton of work to get where they are,” Eischens said. “Even the freshman, who could have had a chance to be four-time All-Americans. Nobody will ever really know now.”
“It is kind of tougher to swallow, knowing that you might never get that opportunity,” Eischens added.
SCSU has won the past two National titles in Division II and haven’t lost a dual since Eischens has wrestled for the Huskies after transferring from Itasca Community College.
It is not all about the wins and losses, but I’ve been as fortunate as anybody to come to St. Cloud when I did,” Eischens said. “This year, in my opinion, was the best team that we had since I’ve been here, that’s not downgrading the two national champion teams that I was on, we were just that special.”
“It is a chance to try and to win and the time spent with your teammates and your coaches,” Eischens added.
However, that’s not all that the cancellation affected.
“Our alumni pitch in a lot of money and time to keep the program going, and each of my teammates’ families invest the time as well,” Eischens said. “My parents and people close to me, and I get a ton of support, so it was not just me that I didn’t get a chance to prove.”
Eischens also realizes that this whole situation with the virus isn’t all about wrestling.
“It is just a crazy time,” Eischens said. “It is easy to feel bad about yourself, but I’m not the only one, and there are a lot people out there that have a lot worse.”
And the COVID-19 pandemic is also affecting more than Eischens’ wrestling career.
He has had all of his classes transferred to online and has been working at his uncle’s business.
Eischens had a job lined up after graduation and planned to move to Alaska then, but he said even that is up in the air.
Eischens and nine other SCSU wrestlers were named as a 2019-20 National Wrestling Coaches Association Division II Scholar All-America team, and Eischens was named the 2020 NSIC Wrestler of the Year. He placed first at the NCAA DII Regional at 174 pounds and posted an 18-1 record in 2019-20. He is a technology management major at SCSU.
