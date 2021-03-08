With a show of support for Lexi Hanson, a freshman player from Swanville who has been diagnosed with cancer, Pierz girls basketball teammates wore “Layups for Lexi” T-shirts, Monday. Hanson’s teammates had the T-shirts made, with proceeds going to the Hanson family. Pictured are front row (from left): Kaleah Olesch, Alyssa Sadlovksy, Ashley Kimman, Kenna Otte, Lexi Hanson, Alex Thielen, Kiara Olesch, Emily Sadlovksy, Reegan Winscher and Sophie Leidenfrost. Second row: Frankie Seelen, Kara Bakke, Madison Gall, Emily Herold, Brittany Schommer, Cam Herold, Lily Riley and Kelsey Wilson. Back row: Coach Jeremy Monson, Coach Becky Herman, Lyndsey Strohmeier, Emily Ann Dehler, Alissa Girtz, Courtney Strohmeier, Katie Leidenfrost, Elissa Pawlu, Sam Brau, Maraya Boser, Kelsie Cummings, coach Scott Herold and coach Matt Poepping.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.