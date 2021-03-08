Pierz Hanson

With a show of support for Lexi Hanson, a freshman player from Swanville who has been diagnosed with cancer, Pierz girls basketball teammates wore “Layups for Lexi” T-shirts, Monday. Hanson’s teammates had the T-shirts made, with proceeds going to the Hanson family. Pictured are front row (from left): Kaleah Olesch, Alyssa Sadlovksy, Ashley Kimman, Kenna Otte, Lexi Hanson, Alex Thielen, Kiara Olesch, Emily Sadlovksy, Reegan Winscher and Sophie Leidenfrost. Second row: Frankie Seelen, Kara Bakke, Madison Gall, Emily Herold, Brittany Schommer, Cam Herold, Lily Riley and Kelsey Wilson. Back row: Coach Jeremy Monson, Coach Becky Herman, Lyndsey Strohmeier, Emily Ann Dehler, Alissa Girtz, Courtney Strohmeier, Katie Leidenfrost, Elissa Pawlu, Sam Brau, Maraya Boser, Kelsie Cummings, coach Scott Herold and coach Matt Poepping.

Tags

Load comments