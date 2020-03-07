The Pierz fifth-grade girls basketball team won the Pacesetter Winter Classic tournament at St. Ben’s University, Feb. 29. Pierz beat New Ulm, 16-4; ACGC, 26-6, and Pequot Lakes, 19-18, in a great game to capture the championship. Team members include front row (from left): Payton Kimman, Maddie Millner, Hailey Gall, Macy Sadlovsky and Laura Young. Back row: Coach Steve Kimman, Khloe Scheel, Whitney LeBlanc, Callie Waytashek, Addison Marshik, Lily Iverson and Coach Jason Sadlovsky.
