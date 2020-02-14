The Pierz boys basketball team’s eight game win streak, which was extended with wins over Pillager and St. Cloud Cathedral, Feb. 6-7, ended at Albany, Tuesday.
The Huskies took advantage of some hot shooting from beyond the arc to take down the Pioneers, 79-64.
Albany opened up a double digit lead in the first half, but the Pioneers fought to within eight, 46-38, by halftime.
Pierz again fell behind big, but clawed to within seven points twice in the second half, before Albany’s perimeter game sunk the Pioneers.
Junior Michael Leidenfrost led the way for Pierz offensively with 19 points.
Ryan Stuckmayer provided a second half spark with three, three-pointers in five attempts off the bench.
Seniors Jonah Prokott scored 13, and Peter Schommer, 11.
Pierz did garner a big win, 67-66, against St. Cloud Cathedral, Friday, Feb. 7.
Cathedral led 34-21 at halftime, and appeared to be in control of the Pioneers.
However, Peter Schommer took over the game in the second half, notching 25 points, including 3-for-4 from downtown and 8-of-10 from the free throw line, to lead Pierz to the win, the team’s eighth straight.
Schommer added nine rebounds. Prokott scored 11 points, and senior Robbie Schaefer notched 10 rebounds in the win.
Pierz’ seventh consecutive win was a 79-68 victory over Pillager, Feb. 6.
In that one, the Pioneers were led by Schommer (19 points), Prokott (16 points, eight rebounds) and Brandon Stuckmayer (13 points).
The Pioneers (16-5) are scheduled to host Milaca, Thursday.
The Pierz girls basketball team is on a streak of its own. After two more wins this week, the Pioneers have four in a row.
Pierz’ third straight win came after a 58-48 victory in game one of a girls/boys doubleheader, Feb. 7, against St. Cloud Cathedral.
The Crusaders led 26-25 at halftime, but Pierz dominated the second half, out scoring Cathedral, 33-22.
Eighth grader Kylie Waytashek notched 17 points to go with seven boards to lead the way.
Senior Mariah Olesch and junior Emily Sadlovsky each added 11 points for the Pioneers.
Pierz’ fourth straight win was a 41-36 win over Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, Monday.
Olesch was the only Pierz player in double figures with 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting.
Emily Ann Dehler scored nine points and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.
The Pioneer girls (14-8) will host GRC foe, Albany, Tuesday.
