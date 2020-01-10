Pierz hosted the first of two meetings between new Granite Ridge Conference rivals, Pierz and Little Falls, boys basketball, Monday.
It was the home team that edged the visitors as well, as the Pioneers held on to a 37-31 halftime lead to win, 68-64.
Senior Peter Schommer scored 27 points with seven rebounds to lead Pierz. Fellow seniors Cody Kimman (12) and Robbie Schaefer (10) were also in double figures for the Pioneers.
Little Falls was led by senior Alex Gwost’s 23 points. Junior Luke Kush added 17 points, 10 rebounds and eight blocks in the losing effort.
Following the win, Pierz went on to host Swanville, in a non-conference match, Tuesday.
The Pioneers swamped the Bulldogs, 83-56. Pierz exploded for 56 points in the first half, and led by 34 at the break.
Four players scored in double figures for the Pioneers, and 11 players scored in all, led by 14-point nights from Schommer and Schaefer.
Sophomore Nicholas Mettler led Swanville with 15 points, seven rebounds and seven blocks. Preston Kraker and Haden Chuba each had 11 points in the loss for Swanville.
Little Falls next will be at Zimmerman in another GRC matchup, Tuesday. Pierz’ next time on the hardwood will be a conference home game against Mora, Tuesday.
Little Falls girls earn
first win over LPGE
The Little Falls girls basketball team snapped an eight-game losing streak when the Flyers topped Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 61-42, Jan. 2.
The Flyers raced out to an early lead thanks to eight first-half points from Sami Tembreull and nine from junior Taylor Jordan. They led, 34-16, at halftime.
Jordan finished with 19 total points, and Tembreull had 14, as Little Falls won its first game of the year.
Tuesday, it was the Flyers on the losing end, as they fell, 61-36, to Bemidji.
Jordan again led Little Falls with 15 points, including three triples in the second half alone.
Pierz’ girls basketball team also had mixed results, going 1-2.
The Pioneers began with a 59-38 win over Braham, Jan. 3.
Junior Emily Sadlovsky led the way for Pierz with 14 points to lead the Pioneers. Alissa Girtz added 13.
Pierz’ second game was a tough, 64-61 loss at home against Crosby-Ironton, Tuesday.
Leading the way in a valiant comeback effort, which saw Pierz cut a 17-point halftime deficit to nearly nothing was Courtney Strohmeier.
She finished with 20 points, eight rebounds. Kiara Olesch added 10 points.
Pierz’ record settles to 6-5 overall, and the Pioneers will stay at home with a game against Pine City, Thursday.
Little Falls (1-9) will be at Zimmerman, Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.