The Pierz Pioneers out-rebounded the Upsala Cardinals 54-34, which helped lead them to an 83-53 win in the season opener for both teams, Tuesday.

Pierz shot a healthy 46 percent from the field, led by junior Emily Sadlovsky’s 14 points.

Courtney Strohmeier and senior Mariah Olesch each added 11 for the Pioneers, who led 52-39 at halftime.

Upsala senior Amber Biniek did lead all scorers with 29 points, including 5-of-5 from three point range.

Next up for the Pioneers is a home game against Holdingford, while the Cardinals will not play until a game at Osakis, Friday.

