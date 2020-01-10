The Pierz Pizzazz dance team competed at the Alexandria Invite, Saturday, Jan. 4.
With a score of 297 out of 500, the varsity kick team finished in sixth place out of 14 teams. Varsity jazz finished eighth out of 15 teams with a score of 280/500.
The JV kick team was first out of eight teams with a score of 204.
Pierz also hosted a conference meet, Thursday, Jan. 9, but results were not available by press time. The Pizzazz also danced at Belle Plaine Saturday, Jan. 11, but those results as well were not available.
Next up is an Invite at Mounds View, Saturday, Jan. 25. Sections are at Wadena, Saturday, Feb. 1.
