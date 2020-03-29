With a new conference, and graduating four seniors, it will be a lot of new for the Pierz boys golf team in 2020.
The Pioneers do return two starters from a year ago, however.
Sophomore Logan Herold returns after winning the Central Minnesota Conference individually. Fellow sophomore Lance Otremba returns after advancing to the second day of sections.
“The strength of our team will come from Lance and Logan as they have two - three years of varsity experience,” said Pierz head coach Joel Pohland. “They have put in hours and hours of work and they are excited to be leaders of a young squad, which will be our biggest weakness.”
Pohland expects Alex Banick, Connor Gotvald, Tyler Theis and many others to step into varsity roles.
They will be part of the new, along with joining the Granite Ridge Conference.
“I don’t really know what to expect in the conference. We see some of these teams in our section but I know that many teams are going through a rebuilding year or lost key components to last years team,” Pohland said. “It will be fun to be a part of a new conference and see new courses.”
Pierz’ season was scheduled to start April 16, but with the new decree by the MSHSL, as of now, the first meet that could take place would be May 7 at Little Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.