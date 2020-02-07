In the shadow of 2016 graduate Kolton Eischens and the St. Cloud State wrestling team competing, the Pierz wrestling team had a job to do, wrestling against the Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres, Jan. 30.
Despite forfeiting five matches (giving Sartell 30 free points), the Pioneers that did wrestle fared well, as Pierz fell, 41-30, to the Sabres in the match.
Trevor Radunz (120), Brandon Schlegel (195) and Daniel Hoffman (220) all won via fall, while Riley Hoskins and Tanner Young each won by decision.
“With it being one of the last home matches, everyone was pretty fired up,” Schlegel said. “Everyone gave their best effort there, and really took it to them in all the matches.”
The Pioneers were busy following the hoopla at home.
First, Pierz went off to Melrose for a five-team match, Jan. 31, and the Pioneers went 3-1.
Pierz began the matches with a dominant, 60-9, win over Roseau. Next, the Pioneers defeated the hosts, Sauk Centre-Melrose, 40-39. Finally, the Pioneers defeated Fergus Falls, 49-30.
Wrestlers who went 3-0 on the day for Pierz included: Derek Stangl (106), Radunz, Brandon Funk (126/32), Mason Zajac (182), Tanner Young (195) and Schlegel (220).
Saturday, Feb. 1, the Pioneers competed at the St. Croix Lutheran invitational.
Out of 11 teams, the Pioneers came in seventh with a total of 103 points.
Four Pioneers came in second place on the day: Schlegel (195), Young (182), Riley Hoskins (152) and Radunz (120). Senior Brandon Funk added a third place finish at 126 pounds.
The next action for the Pioneers will be the Section 8AA Team quarterfinals, Tuesday.
Eleven Royals place at Park Region Tournament
Capping off a busy week, four different Royalton-Upsala wrestlers were runners-up at the Park Region Tournament, Saturday, Feb. 1.
Senior Gage Louden led a group that included Jacob Leibold, Gabe Gorecki and Mason Novitzki that earned second place in their respective weight classes, Saturday.
Will Gorecki earned a third place finish for RU, while senior Matthew Kasella and junior Austin Wensmann took fourth and fifth, respectively.
Also placing in the top six were Brady Conrad, Michael Zimmerman, Christopher Borash and Aidan Olson.
In other RU wrestling action, the Royals were bested in all three matches of a quad at Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Jan. 30.
RU fell to the hosts, 54-15; to Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 48-27 and to West Central Area, 45-26.
Gabe Gorecki and Wensmann both were undefeated in the losing effort.
RU will host the Section 5A Team Tournament, Saturday, Feb. 15.
