For the second consecutive season, St. Cloud State University wrestler Kolton Eischens has been selected to the College Sports Information Directors Association Academic All-America Division II Men’s At-Large Team. A senior from Pierz and graduate of Pierz Healy High School, Eischens received Academic All-America Second Team honors for the Huskies in 2019-20, and was also named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America squad in 2018-19.
The Academic All-America program is being financially supported by the NCAA Division II national governance structure to assist CoSIDA with handling the awards fulfillment aspects for the 2019-20 Division II Academic All-America teams program. The at-large program for the CoSIDA Academic All-America program includes the sports of fencing, golf, gymnastics, ice hockey, lacrosse, rifle, skiing, swimming and diving, tennis, water polo for both men and women, bowling, crew and field hockey for women, and volleyball and wrestling for men.
Student athletes are nominated for this elite award by their school’s sports information department and they must have at least a 3.30 cumulative grade point average and be at least a sophomore or above to be eligible for nomination. This marks the fourth consecutive season that a student athlete for the SCSU wrestling team has received Academic All-America honors and the ninth time since 1998 that a Husky wrestler has gained this honor.
Eischens is a technology management major at SCSU and also served as a team captain for the Huskies in 2019-20.
A three-time All-American in wrestling at 174 pounds, Eischens helped SCSU win its ninth consecutive NSIC championship this season along with championships at the 2020 NCAA Division II regional and the 2020 NWCA Division II National Duals. A three-time national qualifier, Eischens was named the NSIC Wrestler of the Year in 2019-20 and finished his season with an 18-1 record for the Huskies. SCSU advanced a total of nine wrestlers to the 2020 NCAA DII championships, including Eischens at 174 pounds. The NCAA DII championships were halted before competition began due to the COVID-19 epidemic.
