    

    Both the Pierz and Holdingford boys basketball teams advanced in their respective Class AA sections.

    First, the Pioneers as the No. 3 seed in Section 7AA topped No. 6 Crosby-Ironton, 81-67.

     Next, the No. 12 Huskers toppled the fifth-seeded Albany Huskies, 78-68.

    Pierz moved on to play Moose Lake-Willow River, Saturday, March 7.

    Holdingford moved on to play No. 4 Melrose, Saturday, March 7.

    Results from those contacts were not available by press time.

