After a 59-33 drubbing of No. 13 Royalton, the sixth-seeded Pierz Pioneers advanced to the Section 6AA girls basketball semifinals for the first time since 2007.
“It’s been a while since we had gotten this far, and we’ll take that step. It’s a good step,” said Pierz head coach Matt Poepping.
The game was close in the first half, with the Pioneers leading 26-17 at halftime. In the second half Pierz pulled away and earned the 26-point win.
Junior Kiara Olesch led the way with a season-best 21 points. Senior Emily Ann Dehler added 12 points, while fellow senior Emily Sadlovsky added nine points.
Royalton was led by Blair Tschida, who had eight points. Freshman Kylie Waytashek added seven points, four rebounds and a block.
A big key to the Pierz victory was free throw shooting as the Pioneers went 16-of-21 from the line.
“They bought into the strength and conditioning program and the summer practices and all that, and it has paid off on the court,” Poepping said. “We won every game that we were kind of supposed to, and these girls take care of business and always come to play. There is not lack of effort, and that’s a big thing.”
The ride appeared to continue when Pierz began a road contest at No. 1 Albany, Tuesay, with an 8-0 run to start the contest.
“It started out about as good as it could, but then we got in a little deficit,” Poepping said.
That deficit expanded to a 29-19 hole by halftime.
Albany then pulled away in the second half to earn a 60-37 victory and end the Pierz season.
The Pioneers finished the year with a 14-6 record.
“Obviously it’s not where we wanted to be, but I’m proud of the way this program has been going and it’s because of the seniors in the locker room,” Poepping said. “We are going to lose a lot of experience, but we took big strides.”
Pierz graduates six seniors: Sadlovsky, Dehler, Emily Herold, Courtney Strohmeier, Alissa Girtz and Madison Gall.
Royalton finishes the season at 9-11 and will graduate three seniors: Aubrey Krueger, Amanda Waletski and Mickaila Lenz.
