After 7-0 shutouts of St. John’s Prep and Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Upsala Swanville Area, the Pierz girls tennis team is on to the Section 5A Championship.
The top-seeded Pioneers will host No. 2 New London-Spicer, Tuesday, to determined the section champ.
In order to get to the semifinals, both the Pioneers and Thunder had to win Monday.
Pierz did so in dominating fashion, beating St. John’s Prep, 7-0. All seven matches were won in straight sets, including three singles players (Maddie Andrea, Megan Girtz and Alex Thielen) not surrendering a single game.
LPGE/USA won an exciting quarterfinal, 4-3, at home against Melrose, Monday.
Upsala’s Zoe Johnson earned a straight set win at No. 1 singles, and the Thunder swept all four singles matches to earn the match victory, despite losing all three matches in doubles.
The Thunder then traveled to Pierz to take on the Pioneers, Wednesday.
Despite a number of close matches, Pierz ended the Thunder season with a 7-0 win.
Val Gall, Andrea and Girtz all won in straight sets for Pierz. Gall beat Johnson, 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles.
Thielen escaped with a win at No. 4 singles, 6-7, 6-0, 6-4.
Pierz then won all three doubles matches in straight sets, including a 6-3, 6-2 win by Kenna Otte and Britney Schommer of Pierz at No. 2 doubles.
In other playoff tennis action, Little Falls was bested 7-0 by Alexandria in the Section 8AA first round, Tuesday.
The Flyers’ closest matches included the No. 3 doubles team of Alexis Nelson and Hailey McDuffee, who lost 6-3, 6-2 and the No. 2 singles match lost by Ashley Hagen, 6-3, 6-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.