Three senior girls return for the Upsala Swanville Area track and field team.
Peyton Guthrie and Haley Opatz from Upsala and Cathleen Rieffer of Swanville are expected to lead the Patriots.
“Peyton is an awesome sprinter and long jumper for us. Cathleen is an excellent High Jumper and Triple Jumper. Hayley continues to improve as a long distance runner in our program,” said girls head coach Jim Drill.
Several juniors return with a lot of experience including: Olivia Peterson, Rebekah Muhlenkamp and Audrey Thomas.
Peterson competes in the 200, 400 and 4x200 relays. Muhlenkamp specializes in the 800, but also runs in the 1600 and the long jump. Thomas’ top event is the high jump, but also competes in the triple jump and helps in relays.
Younger girls that Drill eyes for more varsity experience are Alyssa Young and Zvanna Holmquist.
“Our goal as a team is to create an atmosphere where athletes in every range of talent can experience success, be challenged, and encouraged throughout the season,” Drill said. “Our numbers have not yet reached a point where we can fill every track event with athletes, however, we always seem to have athletes that make it to State or so very close.”
Returning for the USA boys include seniors Gage Louden, Collin Prom and Devin Prokott. Sophomore Nicholas Mettler also is expected to factor.
The earliest competition scheduled for the Patriots that could be competed in would be at Melrose, Thursday, May 7.
Holdingford return focus on senior track and field athletes
The Holdingford track and field team expects to lean on its seniors in 2020.
Lance Harren, Michael Miller, Spencer Trobec, Christian Willoughby and Zeke Woods are the top boys seniors.
“I really feel for them as losing a big part of their season so far with only hopes of returning for a May shortened season,” said head boys coach Kelly Kobernusz. “There are many younger athletes that will be hopefuls but by the way things are playing out I would like to focus on our seniors as they are the ones I feel deserve credit and recognition.”
Girls seniors include Jordyn Patrick and Maya Pogatchnik.
The earlies scheduled meet that Holdingford could compete is True Team Sections at Morris, Tuesday, May 5.
