Both the Upsala Swanville Area and Royalton football teams lost on the road last week.
The Patriots were bested by Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 12-8, Oct. 30.
USA led 8-6 after the first quarter, where senior Carter Johnson found Luke Harren for a 30-yard score. A successful two-point conversion put USA up 8-6.
The score remained a two-point USA advantage until KMS ran in a second score in the third quarter, and held on for the victory.
The Patriots were out-gained by the Saints 269 to 210, which included a 184-94 deficit on the ground.
Tyson Leners led the USA offensive attack with 74 yards rushing on 16 carries. Johnson went 9-of-17 for 116 yards. His leading receiver was Haden Chuba, who had three grabs for 34 yards. Levi Lampert added four catches for 33 yards.
Alex Belleifeuille and Tony Boeckermann led the Patriots with 10 total tackles and one sack.
As for Royalton, the Royals were bested by an undefeated Breckenridge team, 41-8, Oct. 31.
The Royals were scheduled to play Holdingford at St. Cloud Tech, Oct. 30, but the game was canceled due to COVID concerns not related to Royalton, so the Royals scheduled a contest with Breckenridge at Minnewaska High School.
Royalton fell behind early, as a dominant Breckenridge squad dropped five touchdowns on the Royals in the first half to go up 35-0.
Royalton did add a four-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, but it was too little, too late.
Royalton finished with 50 rushes for 214 yards, but fumbled the ball four times, losing each one.
The loss dropped the Royals to 0-4 on the season.
