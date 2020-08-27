Sixty-six runners participated in the annual River Rat Run.
The runners raced in an 8K and a 4K, 53 in the 8K and 13 in the 4K.
“One thing for sure, everyone was happy to be out at a running event,” said race organizer Jacki Devine.
The top runner overall in the 8K was Brendan Sage of St. Michael, who finished in 24:27.1. Brandon Riehm of Annandale came in second with a time of 27:02.
The top female in the 8K was Lisa Hines of Waite Park, who finished in 39:09.6. Ava Antolik of Little Falls finished second in 39:51.4.
Noah Cameron was the top finisher in the 4K with a time of 17:43.7. Benjamin Daniels of Ramsey came in second with a time of 18:37.4.
Little Falls’ Dayna Becker was the top female finisher of 4K with a time of 19:54.8. She was followed by Bethany Becker with a time of 20:00.9.
The race took place with a number of protocols in place to keep runners safe.
Runners were sent out in waves, and all the water stations were contactless. Race results were posted online only via a chip timer, Gopher State Events.
