Online Firearms Safety Training is now available for those who wish to take their training on the computer – go to www.hunter course.com/usa/minnesota. A fee of $24.95 must be paid by credit card to complete the self-certification form in order to receive the firearms safety certificate, which must be presented at the field day.
Online students will have additional testing that will take place Tuesday, April 14, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at the Little Falls Community High School in addition to attending the scheduled Field Day Thursday, April 16.
Online students wishing to attend the Little Falls Field Day must preregister and pre-pay a $7.50 registration fee to Little Falls Community Services and present the Hunter Exam Voucher.
There will be an additional fee of $7.50 payable by credit card to the DNR to register a self-certified online form.
Telephone and website registration will not be accepted for this instruction.
Registrations need to be completed in person with Little Falls Community Services at 1001 SE Fifth Ave., Little Falls.
