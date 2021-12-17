The Little Falls olympic weightlifting team opened its season at home, Dec. 11.
The Flyers put 18 of their lifters in the top three of their weight classes. Moorhead, Detroit Lakes, Sartell, Perham and Crosby-Ironton were all in town to pump some iron with Little Falls.
The varsity girls had a strong day for the home team, netting four champions in their weight classes along with one second-place finisher.
Maizee Kathrein was the top lifter at 64 kilograms among the varsity girls. Also claiming the top spot for Little Falls were Lindy Welinski (71 kg), Kaylee Selinski (87 kg) and Avery Anderson (87-plus kg).
Tyler Olson showed up big for the Flyers varsity boys. He took first place in the 109 kg class.
Brock Lutzke highlighted seven junior varsity boys to finish in the top three for the home team. He qualified for state at 55 kg by lifting a total of 120 kg. Brock Abbott added a first-place day at 49 kg.
Taking second place for the Flyers JV were Bjorn Bartos (49 kg), Robert Crosswhite (73 kg) and Micah Laska (67 kg). Payton Bartos (55 kg) and Rylan Mikkelsen (81 kg) added third-place finishes.
For the JV girls, the Flyers were paced by first-place finishes for Sam Bartos (64 kg) and Avery Selinski (81 kg). Ellie Blair (64 kg) and Alexandra Beto (71 kg) took second, while Ella Stassen (64 kg) took third.
Little Falls is off until Jan. 15, 2022, when it travels to a meet in Detroit Lakes.
