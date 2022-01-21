Brody Lutzke did something that has never been done before in the state of Minnesota.
The Little Falls freshman, competing in the junior varsity portion of the Detroit Lakes Lift Off in the 55 kilogram weight class, put up 76 kg in the clean and jerk. That is equivalent to more than 167 pounds. The lift — which came on the last of his three attempts — set a new state record.
Lutzke was impressive throughout the event. He put up 70 kg and 73 kg, respectively, on his first two tries. To that, he added a 53 kg snatch to total 129 kg. His next closest competitor in the JV 55 kg weight class lifted 75 kg, total.
In Olympic weightlifting, all athletes under age 17 are considered JV, while those 17 and up are classified as varsity.
Lutzke’s performance highlighted a strong day for the Flyers, who took third place as a team.
The Little Falls girls had a big day on the varsity side, with five lifters taking top-three finishes.
At 64 kg, Maizee Kathrein snatched 48 kg and put up 70 kg in the clean and jerk, giving her a first-place total of 118. Lindy Welinski (71 kg) got 50 kg on her second attempt in the snatch and 64 kg on her last lift in the clean and jerk to give her 114 kg, also good for first.
Kaylee Selinski (87 kg) had a best snatch of 47 kg a top clean and jerk of 57 kg for 104 kg, putting her in first place for her weight class. Avery Anderson added a second-place finish in the 87-plus kg class with 130 kg (60 snatch, 70 clean and jerk.) Ellie Blair (64 kg) totalled 82 kg for third place.
In the boys’ varsity competition, the Flyers had two lifters reach the top three.
In the 109 kg weight class, Tyler Olson got 90 kg on his last snatch attempt and 130 kg on his final lift in the clean and jerk. That total of 220 kg earned second place — just one kilogram behind first-place Jackson Young of Moorhead.
In a crowded 73 kg competition, Little Falls’ Robert Crosswhite took third place with a total of 149 kg. He achieved that with a 64 kg snatch and an 85 kg clean and jerk.
For the under 17 lifters on the JV side, along with Lutke’s record-breaking performance, the Flyer boys had six others finish in the top three.
Payton Bartos finished in first at 49 kg with a total weight of 74 kg. Rylan Mikkelson (81 kg) also took gold when he lifted 139 kg.
Micah Laska (73 kg) and Bode Kapsner (49 kg) added second-place finishes for the Little Falls boys JV. Bjorn Bartos (49 kg) and Adrian Kowalzek (73 kg) added third-place efforts.
The Flyers girls took a pair of first-place finishes in the JV competition.
Ellie Abbott (49 kg) lifted 53 kg for first place, with Avery Selinski (81 kg) putting up 101 kg to claim the top spot in her class.
Emma Goertz (71 kg) added a bronze medal to Little Falls’ third-place team finish.
Little Falls will be back in action Saturday, Feb. 12, in Moorhead.
