Ft. Ripley blasted three home runs and ripped 13 hits in a 14-3 win over Swanville in eight innings, Saturday, June 19.
After a close first couple of innings, the Ft. Ripley Rebels ripped three solo home runs off of Swanville starter Troy Evans to go up 4-0 in the third.
Brian Skluzacek, Nathan Ehnstrom and Bryce Flanagan provided the power.
However, Swanville was able to scratch together three runs in the bottom of the fifth on RBIs by Travis Barthel and Shane Lambrecht. Tren Dinius, Hudson Pung and Jackson Thieschafer scored the runs.
The Rebels responded with four runs in the seventh and five more in the eighth to end the game early.
Flanagan finished with five RBIs on two hits. Ehnstrom went 3-for-4 with three runs and an RBI. Skluzacek scored three time, while Broc Peterson went 3-for-5 with two runs and three RBIs.
Ehnstrom was also the winning pitcher, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out nine in six innings of work.
Also busy Saturday, June 19, were the Buckman Billygoats who won twice.
The Billygoats started by shutting out St. Wendel, 7-0 in the afternoon.
Noah Cekalla allowed just three hits in a complete game. He struck out nine.
Travis Kahl hit a three-run homer, and Noah Boser hit a home run and had two RBIs in the win. Andrew Rueckert had three hits for Buckman.
The Billygoats then moseyed over to Freeport Saturday evening, and smashed the Black Sox, 17-1.
Buckman flooded the Sox with 18 hits. Matt Tautges was a home run short of the cycle, going 4-for-5 with four runs and three RBIs.
Lane Girtz and Rueckert each ripped three hits. Shawn Lanners drove in three runs.
Austin Dickmann struck out 16 in a complete game win, allowing one run on four hits.
Finally, the Pierz Brewers were bested by Nisswa, 9-3, after a late Lightning rally, Friday, June 18.
Nisswa led 4-2 entering the eighth, where the Lightning scored five times to put some cushion on its lead.
Michael Leidenfrost, Cody Kimman and Michael Burggraff all scored runs in the loss for the Brewers.
Rylee Rauch and Kimman each had two hits in the loss.
Kimman allowed four runs on eight hits in seven innings as the starter for Pierz.
The schedule for Saturday, June 26 (game time 1:30 p.m.): St. Wendel at Flensburg, St. Stephen at Buckman, Foley at Buckman (4:30 p.m.) and Royalton at Pierz Brewers (7:30 p.m.). For Sunday, June 27 (1:30 p.m.): Upsala at Sobieski, Pierz Lakers at St. Mathias, Opole at Randall, Ft. Ripley at Nisswa, Flensburg at Swanville (2 p.m.), Pierz Brewers at Pierz Bulldogs (4:30 p.m.), Opole at Swanville (4:30 p.m.).
