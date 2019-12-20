Little Falls Flyers swimmer Rachel Josephson, left, and Flyers boys hockey player Gabe Hirsch were named as the Athletes of the Month for November in Little Falls.
Josephson finished her senior season by qualifying for state for the third consecutive year in the 50 freestyle and also anchored a relay that qualified for state while breaking the school record four times in a row. “Rachel started off the year as a strong positive leader and continued to grow in that role as the season progressed,” said Flyers coach Tim Corbett.
Hockey coach Tony Couture said Hirsch continues to be a positive leader for the boys hockey team. He started the season as the Flyers’ top point player with three goals and five assists in three games in the month of November. “Gabe is an outstanding young man and does well on and off the ice,” Couture said.
