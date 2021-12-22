Little Falls Flyers sig

The Little Falls Nordic ski team was back in action, Tuesday, at Fergus Falls.

The Flyer boys finished in second place as a team, with Connor Grant leading the way. The junior has now taken fist place individually in all of Little Falls’ races this year.

Ethan Yorek wasn’t far behind at fifth. Alex Oberton (15th), Elliot Oberton (16th), Angus Rustad (17th) and Grant Yorek (18th) rounded out the Little Falls’ varsity boys.

On the the girls’ side, the Flyers came away with a fifth-place team finish. Aliza Kresha led the way with a fourth-place finish. Beth Ahlin was fifth as an individual.

