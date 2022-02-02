Little Falls had a pair of big meets during the past week.
First, the Flyers had a chance to show their skills on their home course at Camp Ripley for the only time this season. A few days later, they saw how they stacked up against their Northstar Conference counterparts.
Little Falls stepped up in a big way, with the boys claiming first place at both meets, while the girls were sixth of 14 teams, Jan. 27, before taking second in the conference.
The home win for the Flyers was the first time they finished in first place this season. Team scores were figured by combining the totals in both the pursuit and relay races.
Ethan Yorek led the way with a first-place run in the pursuit race. Not far behind was teammate Connor Grant, who took third overall. Elliot Oberton rounded out the pursuit scores by taking 14th.
A second-place finish in the relay propelled Little Falls into first place. That feat was accomplished by Angus Rustad and Edward Sobiech.
In taking sixth, the Flyers were led by Beth Ahlin and Aliza Kresha in the pursuit race. Ahlin took 10th overall and Kresha was hot on her heels at 14th. A 25th-place race from Sarah Wolbeck completed the team total in the pursuit.
On the relay side, Isabelle Segler and Molly Petrowitz teamed up to take sixth.
Tuesday, the Flyers took the two-hour trek northwest to Maplelag Resort in Callaway. Waiting for them was all of their Northstar Conference foes.
Again, Little Falls got a big performance on the boys’ side of the competition. The Flyers were dominant, sweeping the top three individual spots.
This time out, it was Grant who was the first to cross the finish line, giving him the distinction of being the individual conference champion. Right behind him were teammates Yorek and Sobiech in second and third, respectively.
They nearly made a perfect top five, with Alex Oberton taking fifth to give Little Falls four of the top five individual racers. Elliot Oberton (sixth) and Rustad (eighth) gave the Flyers five racers in the top 10.
The Flyer girls also put five skiers in the top 10 on their way to a second-place finish.
Wolbeck led the way by taking fifth place. Ainsley Kresha (sixth) and Ahlin (seventh) were not far behind. Aliza Kresha and Segler were ninth and 10th, respectively, to add to Little Falls’ big day.
The Flyers will be back in Callaway, Tuesday, for the Section 8A Meet at Maplelag Resort.
