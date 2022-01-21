Little Falls came away with finishes of second and fifth place, Jan. 13, in a continuous pursuit race in Detroit Lakes.
The Flyer boys came in second as a team, with the girls taking fifth.
Little Falls coach Mattia Hendrickson said a continuous pursuit race consists of a classic race before the athletes reach an exchange zone and “must change out all of their equipment in seconds.” They then finish the 9K as a skate race.
The Flyers’ second place performance on the boys side was highlighted by Ethan Yorek, who finished the difficult event in second place individually. Connor Grant was hot on his heels in fourth place.
The top five skiers factored into the team score. Next in for Little Falls was Elliot Oberton in 11th. Edward Sobiech and Alexander Oberton rounded out the team total in 14th and 16th, respectively.
The Little Falls girls took fifth as a team in a continuous pursuit race of their own. That was highlighted by an 11th place run by Beth Ahlin.
She was followed by Aliza Kresha in 21st, individually, and Sarah Wolbeck in 25th. The team score was completed by Ainsley Kresha in 33rd and Molly Petrowitz at 41st.
Christian Oslund managed 10th place for Little Falls in the JV race, with Nicholas Sprang claiming fourth in the junior high competition.
Emma Catlin took seventh in the JV girls race. Ellyse Yorek (eighth), Adeline Sobiech (ninth) and Courtney Herdering (12th) showed strong for the Flyers in the junior high race.
The Flyers were back in action, Jan. 18, at Alexandria, where there were ties to be had all around.
Little Falls tied for first place with Brainerd in the boys race, thanks in large part to a near tie between two of their skiers for third-place individually.
For the second time this season, Grant and Yorek crossed the finish line at almost the exact same time, this time in a sprint for third place. Grant narrowly came in ahead of his teammate at 16:40.4 for third, while Yorek took fourth at 16:40.7.
Sobiech took 10th to give Little Falls three of the top 10 skiers. Angus Rustad was 12th and Elliot Oberton took 16th to round out the team total.
The girls took fifth place as a team for the second time in less than a week. They were led, again, by Ahlin.
The junior finished in 15th individually to lead the way. She was followed closely by Aliza Kresha, who took 18th.
Wolbeck claimed 23rd overall, while Ainsley Kresha took 40th and Petrowitz was 41st to bring the Flyers to their team total.
Little Falls will be at Camp Ripley, Thursday, for its lone home meet of the season.
