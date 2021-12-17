Connor Grant continued his early season Nordic skiing dominance for Little Falls.
The Flyers’ junior took first place for the second time in as many races, Dec. 11, when he claimed the title at the Lumberjack Invite in Bemidji. This time around, however, one of his teammates gave him a run for his money.
Grant was the first to cross the finish line with a time of 12:33, but Ethan Yorek was hot on his heels. Also a junior, Yorek finished just five-tenths of a second behind him to take second place. The pair is off to a strong start, coming off of fourth- and 30th-place finishes, respectively, at state as sophomores.
Their effort helped Little Falls to a second-place team finish with 222 points, just 14 behind first-place Brainerd. The score was tallied between each team’s first three finishers along with a relay score. In the latter, the Flyers took sixth of 14 teams for 84 points.
Elliot Oberton rounded out the Flyers’ top three with a 12th-place finish of 14:01. He was also pushed by a teammate, crossing almost simultaneously with Eddie Sobiech, who took 13th at 14:01.02. Grant Yorek finished in 15:09, but did not factor into the scoring.
On the girls’ side, Little Falls finished in fifth place with 183 points. That included 78 in the relay with an eighth-place finish out of 10 teams.
Leading the way for the Flyers was Beth Ahlin, who claimed her second top-10 of the young season. The junior finished in 15:33 to take eighth-place individually.
Sarah Wolbeck was the second Little Falls skier to cross the finish line, coming in at 16:45, good for 16th place. Ainsley Kresha rounded out the Flyers’ individual scoring with a 24th-place finish of 17:31. Violet Swisher and Molly Lange weren’t far behind at 19:24 and 19:40, respectively.
The Flyers were back in action at Fergus Falls, Dec. 16, and will next take to the snow Dec. 28 in Brainerd.
