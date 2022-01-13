Members of the Little Falls Nordic ski team stop for a photo at the Mesabi East Invitational, Jan. 8, in Biwabik. The are, front row, from left: Elliot Oberton, Ethan Yorek; second row: Sarah Wolbeck, Brenna Magee, Antonio Becker, Parker Grant, Chase Olsen, Angus Rustad; third row: Violet Swisher, Molly Petrowitz, Ainsley Kresha, Isabelle Segler, Claire Zupko, Aliza Kresha, Beth Ahlin, Grant Yorek, Thomas Archer; back row: Connor Grant, Edward Sobiech and Alexander Oberton.
The Little Falls boys Nordic ski team used a pair of seventh-place finishes to propel it to eighth as a team, Jan. 8, at the 50-team Mesabi East Invitational.
On the girls side, the Flyers were led by Beth Ahlin and Aliza Kresha in claiming 31st of 52 teams.
The top two skiers in both the classic race and freestyle skate race factored into each team’s point total. Connor Grant and Ethan Yorek highlighted the Flyer boys on their way to 412 points for eighth overall, just six points shy of sixth place Stillwater Area and St. Paul Highland Park.
In the classic portion of the event, Grant took seventh overall out of 126 racers with a time of 16 minutes, 56 seconds. Alex Oberton came in 59th to tally the other team points, finishing in 19:07.7. Angus Rustad wasn’t far behind at 19:31.7, good for 67th, though that wasn’t included in the team score.
Ethan Yorek crossed the finish line at 16:24.2 in the freestyle skate race, good for seventh individually among 129 skiers. Elliot Oberton was 29th, with a time of 17:58 to contribute to the team total. Edward Sobiech kept pace, finishing in 18:51, 54th overall.
The Little Falls girls ended the day with 244 points in a tightly packed team competition.
Kresha paced her team with a 43rd place finish of 22:25.3 in the freestyle skate race. Among 131 skiers, Sarah Wolbeck was 73rd in the race at 24:03.7. Ainsley Kresha was right on Wolbeck’s heels, taking 76th at 24:07.
In the classic portion of the race, the Flyers were led by Ahlin’s 49th place finish of 22:35.1, among 129 skiiers. Claire Zupko added to the team total with a 114th place time of 27:49.8. Isabelle Segler came in just behind Zupko at 28:11.4.
